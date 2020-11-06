More locals than ever voted in Tuesday’s election and Kern County is on pace to reach greater than 75 percent turnout, a level not seen since the 2008 presidential election.
As many as 320,000 ballots were cast in this week's election, according to Mary Bedard, the county’s top elections official. That's a 30 percent increase over the number of ballots counted in the 2016 election, which was the highest in recent years at 251,056.
In 2012, 223,998 voters had their ballots counted, in 2008 the total was 235,854 and in 2004, the total was 214,747.
Voter turnout in 2016 and 2012 was 67 percent but it was 75.8 percent in 2008. The percentage could climb even a bit higher this year.
Numbers for this week's election are preliminary.