Former candidate for Bakersfield mayor and Ward 1 City Council Gilberto De La Torre has escaped a charge of voter fraud.
On Friday, Kern Superior Court dismissed the misdemeanor charge of fraudulent voting, for which De La Torre had pled no contest.
The charge, which was announced on Election Day last November, stems from De La Torre’s 2016 run for mayor.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office alleged at the time that De La Torre signed and submitted his brother’s and another’s mail-in ballots. Both De La Torre’s brother and the additional person allegedly previously lived with De La Torre at the time of the incident.
However, the DA’s Office said both told investigators that they had not voted by mail in 2016 and no longer lived in the residence.
In December, when De La Torre pleaded no contest, the terms of the plea were that the charge would be dismissed as long as he abided by an agreement with the DA’s Office.
Neither the DA’s Office no De La Torre were not immediately available for comment.
A post from De La Torre’s campaign Facebook page said he was grateful that his “innocence is now vindicated.”
In November, De La Torre lost the Ward 1 seat to City Councilmember Willie Rivera by 163 votes.
