Vote Tuesday in local, state primary election

Months of campaigning will culminate Tuesday with a statewide primary election that could decide a number of Kern County seats while also deciding finalists for a series of state and federal runoffs coming this fall.
Voters in Kern should have already received a mail-in ballot that they may already have turned in. Ballots can be turned in Tuesday at the Kern County Elections Office at 1115 Truxtun Ave. or at any polling site or official drop box. Otherwise, the ballots can be put it in the mail, as long as they're postmarked no later than Tuesday.
If, on the other hand, voters choose to vote in person, they need to bring in and surrender their mail-in ballot before proceeding to vote at the polling place listed on the back of their sample ballot booklet — otherwise, voters must vote provisionally. Voters can look up their polling places at wwew.KernVote.com, which offers a wealth of information on Tuesday's election.
Polling stations around the county will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The earliest voting results will be released by the county sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters are being asked to weigh in on federal, state and county races. A significant distinction between the two is that the state races won't be decided on election day — the top two finishers will automatically square off in Nov. 8 — while local races will result in a November runoff only if none of the candidates wins a majority of votes.
Races open for all balloting statewide are governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner and state superintendent of public instruction.
Also open to all voters is the race for one of two U.S. Senate seats representing California. Two questions are being asked: whether Secretary of State Alex Padilla should be allowed to serve out the remainder of the term he was appointed to when former Sen. Kamala Harris became vice president, and who should fulfill the next six-year term.
Depending on where the voters live, they may also vote for a member of the State Board of Equalization, California's 20th Congressional District seat, as well as the 22nd and 23rd district seats.
State races open to voters living in certain areas in Kern are the 12th and 16th District state Senate races, as well as the 32rd, 34th (uncontested) and 35th Assembly races.
There are two judicial positions on the ballot, the sixth and 10th offices at Kern County Superior Court. Both races are uncontested.
Voters in Kern can also vote on county superintendent of schools, which is uncontested, and the positions of assessor-recorder, auditor-controller, district attorney (uncontested), sheriff-coroner (uncontested) and treasurer-tax collector (uncontested).
The Second and Third District representatives to the Board of Supervisors are also up for election by voters in their districts.
Results of Kern County's election will be live-streamed on the Kern Government Television channel. It's also broadcast live at www.KernVote.com.