You love the lights, so let the whole country know it.
The award-winning HolidayLights at CALM is again nominated in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Poll. You can vote for the holiday lights display once a day by going to 10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo-lights-2020/ and selecting HolidayLights at California Living Museum, now through 9 a.m. Dec. 7.
HolidayLights, designed by Bakersfield resident Josh Barnett and his company Lightasmic!, has already picked up honors in The Californian's Readers Choice Poll and been named one of the top 10 light shows in the western United States by the Los Angeles Times.
This year, HolidayLights at CALM runs nightly through Jan. 2, except Christmas. Hours for the drive-thru experience are 5:30 to 9 p.m., with the last vehicle admitted at 8:30 p.m. Get tickets in advance at calmzoo.org, at Vallitix.com, in person at Valley Strong Credit Union branches or at the CALM gift shop. Tickets are $30 per vehicle, with discounts for CALM members and the military.