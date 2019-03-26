Voorhies Elementary School has been awarded with a 2019 Seal of Excellence Award by the California Association for Bilingual Education for its Dual Language Immersion Program.
The award is one of CABE’s highest honors and recognizes schools for their commitment to biliteracy and providing students with 21st Century skills. Officials with the Bakersfield City School District accepted the award at CABE’s annual conference in Long Beach last weekend.
“We are very proud of this award here in Kern County because bilingual and dual programs are very prominent in large, urban areas like Los Angeles, San Diego and the Bay area. However, there are very few here in Kern County, and we are proud of the work that has been done for over 20 years in the Voorhies Dual Immersion Program,” said Voorhies Principal Erick Casallas.
