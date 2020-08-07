Gary Ananian loves the Kern River Valley's rugged landscape and the ancient river that cuts through it, grinding boulders into rocks and rocks into sand.
But the founder and executive director of the Kern River Conservancy has never seen anything like he's seen this summer when thousands of campers and recreation seekers descended upon the river's environmentally sensitive riparian habitat, hungry for escape from the pandemic in the flatlands below.
"I've never seen so much disrespect or lack of care, the overrun mentality," Ananian said of the visitors. "We've almost lost control. But not yet."
The Conservancy and the U.S. Forest Service have worked in partnership for the past seven years to address use along the Kern River by increasing visitor awareness of the "Leave no trace" philosophy, organizing shore- and water-based clean-ups and removing graffiti.
Another volunteer group in the valley, Keepers of the Kern, has also been a key partner in efforts to clean up after careless campers and others who not only leave trash, but also their own human waste.
But things have gotten so bad, the Keepers decided they needed to step back, temporarily, from the situation.
"The Wild and Scenic Kern River has been hit especially hard this summer by a significant increase in overnight camping in eight uncontrolled camping areas along the upper Kern River," the Keepers announced on its Facebook page.
The eight designated dispersed camping areas are free to overnight campers, and are largely unregulated, so the Forest Service may not have the funds to control overuse, the group said it its announcement. Providing adequate sanitation and trash disposal has been a challenge, even with additional rented trash bins and portable toilets provided by donations.
"The river's edge has been overwhelmed by trash, human waste and damage to riparian vegetation," the group said. "During these challenging times the Keepers of the Kern are having to shut down weekly volunteer trash pick-up operations and we will re-evaluate future efforts before Labor Day."
The loss of the Keepers, however temporary, had some worried. But the Conservancy and the Forest Service has helped fill the void.
"The Forest Service fully supports Keepers of the Kern's decision to step back for a short while in an effort to ensure their volunteers stay safe," Tricia Maki, recreation officer for the Kern River Ranger District, said in an email. "Forest employees continue to work diligently to remove trash and human waste left by visitors, and to educate visitors about the importance of caring for the land."
The Forest Service has placed 59 portable restrooms and increased trash bin service to three days per week in response to the increased use.
"Thomas Refuse Service has done an outstanding job responding to the Forest Service's requests for increased services, which has made a positive difference in helping to manage increased trash and provide restrooms to visitors," Maki said.
Ananian said he's seen an estimated 500 people crowded into a campground that normally might hold 100.
"I've seen massive groups of 30 to 40 people," he said. "We're seeing a lot of people who have never been camping before. They're not familiar with 'leave no trace,' they haven't been taught camping etiquette."
When he camps, Ananian said he doesn't have to carry out a bag of trash because he doesn't use paper plates, Styrofoam cups and other bulky throwaway materials.
But what has really shocked him is how many people bring up an old chair or mattress to be used for the last time, discarding it at the campground with the expectation someone else will clean up their mess.
"Barbecue grills, household goods, stuff they bring from home," he said. "They just leave it."
The problem of human feces has been both disheartening and disgusting, he said. But many campers have begun renting their own portable restrooms from Thomas Refuse, a trend that's brought about a marked improvement at campsites.
Maki said 2020 has seen thousands of visitors using the undeveloped camping areas on the Kern River each weekend.
"While this level of use is to be expected on summer holiday weekends most years, these use levels are occurring every weekend in 2020 and come with continued excessive trash, human waste improperly disposed of, and cut, trampled and damaged vegetation along the river," she said.
Many of the estimates of numbers are anecdotal, as there is no official record of visitors to free campgrounds and other locations in the forest. But the aftermath is clearly visible.
"The effects of these unprecedented use levels on undeveloped recreation sites and on the land is a concern to forest managers," Maki said.
Todd Bonds, patrol captain in the Sequoia National Forest, said forest enforcement prefers a more resource education approach and citations. But serious violators should be warned.
"A common violation in the forest this summer has been illegal parking, which includes parking in 'no parking' zones, blocking roadway traffic and blocking private property," Bonds said in an email. "Vehicles parked in the roadway present a hazard to responding emergency services," including fire trucks and ambulances.
"Fines for illegal parking and camping, littering, graffiti or damage to a natural feature can be as high as $5,000 and six months in prison," he said.
Forest Public Affairs Officer Alicia Embrey said visitors to the forest can help by simply packing up their trash when they leave and taking it with them. If there's no parking, look for another area to explore and don’t park in undesignated areas.
"Please follow posted campfire, parking and camping restrictions," she said. "Be prepared to find alternative areas if your trail or campground is full."
And show concern for others by maintaining at least six feet of physical distance, she said. Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.
"We love that you want to visit your public lands," Embrey said. "Please share your love and respect for the Kern River by helping to keep the Kern clean."
I have learned so much about human nature from this pandemic. In many ways I'm so disappointed in my country and it's selfish inhabitants. But, then I look at the few who care and it inspires me.
Log In
