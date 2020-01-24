The sounds of a blaring train horn and screeching wheels are a regular nuisance on the railroad tracks located near Old Town Kern in east Bakersfield, but they don't bother Curtis anymore.
The 21-year-old had to get used to the ruckus after he found a place to sleep along the train tracks. He doesn't know how long he's been there, or exactly how he got there, but his modest setup of a few sheets, cardboard boxes, a sleeping bag and pillow does what it can to get him through the cold days and nights.
Curtis, a slender black man who had on a gray poncho to keep him warm Friday morning, was born in Bakersfield, has never gone to school and is out on the streets alone. It's not the life he wants for himself, but he has hope one day he'll get back on his feet.
"I want to get better ... be a clearer person," he said.
His story is just one of several hundreds, maybe even thousands, more than 400 volunteers heard who participated in the annual point-in-time homeless count.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities receiving certain federal funds to conduct a count of all unsheltered people in the last week of January every other year, though most communities conduct the count annually. A count of the sheltered homeless population is required every year. Last year saw a 50 percent increase in Kern County's homeless population.
Beginning Thursday night, homeless people spending the night in shelters were counted, and then between 4 and 8 a.m. Friday, volunteers went out to count unsheltered individuals. This year, volunteers used an application to count homeless, rather than a paper survey that was completed in the past.
No estimates were provided on how many Kern County homeless individuals were counted Friday. Organizers will sort through the surveys and submit a final number to HUD in the spring said Jan Lemucchi, chair of the point-in-time count committee.
Lemucchi said 600 people signed up to volunteer, but around 400 actually participated Friday. Sixty-five teams, made up of three to four individuals, were sent out in metro Bakersfield, and 28 teams were sent to rural parts of Kern County with bags filled with gloves, hats, socks and hygiene products.
What teams heard and saw in the early hours was eyeopening.
It was the first year Kim Silva participated in the count and said she was surprised to see such a wide range of ages unsheltered — 32 to 65. Those individuals have also been living out on the streets between three to 14 years.
She and her teammates covered Baker and Eureka streets, near St. Vincent De Paul, and spoke with 13 individuals. Survey questions included why someone was not in a shelter, if they have been incarcerated in the past, if they have had problems with substance abuse and if they are part of a household.
But volunteers mainly wanted to know these individuals' stories and what they could do to help them.
"We asked them, 'If you could wave a magic wand and everything was solved the next day, what would you want?' They want jobs," Silva said. "They don’t want a hand out, they want to work. That was really powerful and consistent."
A majority of the 10 individuals Joseph Aguilar counted around Lake Street and Saunders Park were men ages 25 and older who have been homeless for 10 to 20 years. He also noted those individuals are looking for ways to get back on their feet and succeed.
"They want someone to hear them," he said. "They’re not telling me to give them something, they’re asking where they can (find an) access point to succeed on their own ... You get to see the real face of homeless instead of what everyone tells you or what you would assume."
Curtis, who received a bag from volunteers, said he appreciated the help and that people wanted to talk to him.
Many people said taking part in the count helped change their opinions about homeless individuals and encouraged them to want to do more to help.
"When I see someone, I’ll know what to say," Silva said. "Everybody wants to be seen, heard and felt and know that people care about them, and if that’s the very least I can do, I'm going do that."
Though a good majority encountered volunteers, not every homeless person was accounted for Friday. Elizabeth, who has an encampment set up near Riverview Park, waited all night and morning for volunteers to come by, but no one showed up, she said. Three other homeless individuals were sleeping or walking around the park, all without a bag.
"I walked for a long time all along here," Elizabeth said, pointing to the area around the Kern River. She has been homeless for five years and has lived near the park for two years, where services, such as freely using bathrooms or picnic benches, have been taken away. "It just feels like we're a burden."
(1) comment
We asked them, 'If you could wave a magic wand and everything was solved the next day, what would you want?' They want jobs," Silva said. "They don’t want a hand out, they want to work. That was really powerful and consistent."
These are the words they may say, but actions do not reflect.
I see each day a segment of the population working in many ways and one of the areas is in agriculture. However, these jobs are often done by people imported.
Humans say words to appease. Not always the truth.
