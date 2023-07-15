POND — Spotted among the drenched trinkets cherished by generations was a carefully crafted baseball card collection destroyed by floodwaters and now floating in different households on Pond Road.

A father and sons loved the baseball cards not for their monetary value, but for the memories created while painstakingly building the collection. It was ruined by a Poso Creek levee breach that caused the historic snowmelt to gush toward unincorporated Pond in March and devastate residents. Some residents said they’ve received little help from elected officials and authorities to repair their homes.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.