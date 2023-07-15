POND — Spotted among the drenched trinkets cherished by generations was a carefully crafted baseball card collection destroyed by floodwaters and now floating in different households on Pond Road.
A father and sons loved the baseball cards not for their monetary value, but for the memories created while painstakingly building the collection. It was ruined by a Poso Creek levee breach that caused the historic snowmelt to gush toward unincorporated Pond in March and devastate residents. Some residents said they’ve received little help from elected officials and authorities to repair their homes.
“I am crying along with them because I cannot contain it,” Russell Bilbrey said of finding the Mitchell family’s baseball cards swirling in many homes along their street.
Bilbrey first helped to coordinate efforts to fix homes damaged by water in March. He was there Saturday when the local chapter of the Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters descended upon the small neighborhood off Pond Road to aid with repairs.
Many assisting carpenters, who are volunteers, came early to install drywall, cabinets and doors and completely restored the garage. Their efforts Saturday mainly focused on five houses.
Some of the union’s members didn’t have much growing up and came from disadvantaged communities. But they now have jobs with proper wages and benefits so they can volunteer on a Saturday morning to help, said Jorge “JT” Torres, a carpenter and spokesman for Carpenters Local 743.
“They could have been anywhere in the world today, but they decided to get up, put their boots on and come do some volunteer work,” Torres added.
The scene buzzed with activity Saturday as carpenters, Virginia-based nonprofit God’s Pit Crew, members of St. John’s Lutheran Church and other community members arrived to continue repairs.
It was far more help than the families living in Pond received in the flood’s aftermath from any authorities or elected officials, said Annette Blevins. But she credited Bakersfield Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains with helping out the neighborhood immediately after water consumed them.
“I’ve lived out here my whole life — we’ve never experienced anything like that,” Blevins said of the gushing waters.
There were two floods in March that overtook houses on Pond Road. That led to everyone losing everything, but the second water breach allowed the muck to be washed away, Blevins added.
It was local farmers, and not first responders, who helped to dig a ditch so water could be diverted away from Pond, she added.
Bains, who came to help Saturday, mentioned her office will work on legislation to ensure rural residents can be prepared for such disasters in the future.
“There should be no reason that we were not prepared for this,” Bains added.
Torres noted more help will arrive next weekend.
“It will get done,” Bilbrey added.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.