Kern Literacy Council will have two programs taking place this month to benefit the community.
Volunteer tutors are needed for one-to-one or small group tutoring sessions in adult basic education, GED math or English, English as a second language and U.S. citizenship test preparation. No special skills needed for most opportunities.
Tutor training will take place 9 a.m. Jan. 24 at the Kern Literacy Council headquarters, 331 18th St.
Call 661-324-3213 or sign up online at www.kernliteracy.org. Click Support Us and Volunteer tabs.
Empowering Women Through Education: Build Your Own Path is a new collaboration between Kern Literacy Council and Dress for Success Bakersfield to help mothers increase their education level at their own pace and with the help and encouragement of other participants. Paths include learning English to read with their children, completing their high school equivalency (GED or diploma), becoming a U.S. citizen or gaining better job skills.
The program has open enrollment. All services are free to qualified participants.
For more information call Laura Wolfe at 661-324-3213 or email lwolfe@kernliteracy.org.
