Calling all volunteers. The California Living Museum is in need of volunteers for HolidayLights at CALM, according to a news release.
Around 25 volunteers, which have to be a minimum of 17 years old, are needed from Nov. 30 through Jan. 4. They are needed each night from 5 to 10 p.m. to act as hosts to direct guests through three million lights. No volunteers will be needed Christmas Day, according to the release.
Any business or organization that sponsor a night by providing 25 volunteers will be able to set up information tables, according to the release.
CALM will give each volunteer a free admission pass to HolidayLights for each full night worked, according to the release.
Anyone interested should call Lana Fain at (661) 871-1822.
