A small but dedicated group of volunteers showed up Thursday morning to pick up trash around east Bakersfield’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park as part of an event organizers hope will become a monthly happening.
Members of Transitional Youth Mobilizing for Change — TYM4Change — gathered at the park starting at 7:30 a.m. and worked until 9 cleaning up areas including an overgrown vegetable garden that the nonprofit plans to return to regular use.
The effort was done in cooperation with the city of Bakersfield’s Recreation and Parks Department. As such, park rangers were on hand providing safety tips and advice on what sorts of items should be removed and what was best to leave in place.
Sponsored by Elevate Youth California under the Kern Equity Youth Alliance project, the nonprofit says it is focused on empowering people between the ages of 16 and 24, helping them build skills, achieve their potential and become agents of positive change.
Anyone interested in volunteering with TMY4Change is invited to contact the group at 661-762-3341.