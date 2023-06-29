A small but dedicated group of volunteers showed up Thursday morning to pick up trash around east Bakersfield’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park as part of an event organizers hope will become a monthly happening.

Members of Transitional Youth Mobilizing for Change — TYM4Change — gathered at the park starting at 7:30 a.m. and worked until 9 cleaning up areas including an overgrown vegetable garden that the nonprofit plans to return to regular use.

