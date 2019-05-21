Two people allowed to enter Wayside Elementary School as volunteer readers earlier this month have criminal records, according to the Kern County Superior Court.
Ann Ardell has seven entries in the online court system while Jeffrey Jones has 13. While each had several arrests involving crimes such as theft, trespassing and obstructing an officer, many of these offenses were dismissed and neither person saw much jail time.
Ardell and Jones brought two dogs that appear to be akitas or chows to the school on May 9 during a trip to read to second-grade students. After the reading, students were given permission to pet the dogs. One of the students, 8-year-old Leilani Rivera, was seriously injured after being bitten by one of the dogs in the face.
According to court records, charges against Ardell in all but one of the listed cases were dismissed. These included drug-related offenses, using a mobile home outside of an approved area and working as a contractor without a state license.
Ardell did plead no contest, however, to two counts of petty theft in 1994. She was sentenced to three years’ probation, court records show. She has not served any jail time, according to current records. Records before 1994 were not immediately available.
According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Ardell was cleared to serve as a volunteer reader as part of its Community Reading Project. Spokesman Rob Meszaros said anyone who wants to volunteer has to be fingerprinted and clear a background check.
They also must be over 18 years old and undergo a two-hour training session before being partnered with a participating school.
Jones has a more serious criminal history. He has been convicted in several crimes, including trespassing, obstructing an officer, operating an unregistered vehicle and working as a state contractor without a license, according to court records.
Jones has been sentenced to several years’ worth of probation and a total of 33 days in jail. Most of that — 30 days — was for the obstruction charge, court records show. He was sentenced to a total of three days for trespassing.
How was Jones able to qualify to serve as a volunteer reader? It turns out he wasn’t.
“Only one of the people with the dogs (Ardell) was an approved reader,” Meszaros said.
Meszaros said KCSOS has no record that Jones tried to apply to be a volunteer.
