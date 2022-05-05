Volunteers gear up for ​​Bakersfield Relay for Life this weekend

Two days of events in support of the Bakersfield Relay for Life are set to start Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
The annual event, which is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the American Cancer Society, typically brings out hundreds of advocates, volunteers and survivors to raise support for the national nonprofit.
Gates open for the two-day event at 7 a.m. Saturday, after a 12-hour effort to set up the event on Friday.
The end of the opening ceremony Saturday morning is marked by the Survivor Lap, which invites those who’ve battled or are battling cancer to take the first steps.
The Luminaria Ceremony, which happens toward the end of Saturday night, involves walkers taking a lap with a candle lit for a friend or loved one who’s lost their battle with cancer.
For more information about the event, visit www.relayforlife.org/bakersfieldca.