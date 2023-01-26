Volunteers crucial to success of VITA's free tax preparation for low-income families

Ruben Aldapa, a 32-year-old accounting and finance major at Cal State Bakersfield, expects the days to be hectic when the university begins offering free tax preparation services next week as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program known as VITA.
But Aldapa, who is from Moreno Valley in Riverside County, says he’s OK with the busy work as a student volunteer. He said he wants to help others and get to know the community while strengthening his knowledge of tax preparation.
“You just have to plan for it,” he said of the consistency of clients he’s expecting to receive when CSUB makes the service available every Friday and Saturday starting next week through April 8 in the Business Development Center, Room 264. Doors will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. CSUB students, staff and the community can call 661-654-3356 to make an appointment.
VITA, a tax preparation program for individuals with annual income less than $60,000, will also be available at various high schools and facilities in Bakersfield and Kern County through support of Community Action Partnership of Kern and the United Way of Kern County. Appointments can be made online at www.kernvita.org/appointment.
Aldapa’s wife, Elena, encouraged him to go to college two years ago to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. They have an 8-month-old son, Silverio, that can sometimes make life hectic. Aldapa wanted to study at CSUB because of the courses they offer and because his mother, Arciela, lives in Bakersfield.
“It’s a little hard to manage,” he said of often making the seven-hour round-trip drive. “But we’re making it work.” He was taking care of his son during the phone interview with The Californian.
Aldapa said he was not aware of VITA until he took Byoung “Ben” Bae’s tax course at CSUB.
“(VITA) is good for the taxpayers and it’s good for the students and student volunteers,” said Bae, who is director and site coordinator of the VITA program. “The student volunteers can use their accounting knowledge and learn people skills, too.”
CAPK and United Way of Kern will begin promoting VITA on Friday to mark Earned Income Tax Credit Day during a media event at the VITA offices at 300 19th St.
The Earned Income Tax Credit helps low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break. The EITC may also provide a refund, according to the Internal Revenue Service’s website, www.irs.gov.
That can help people afford a reliable car to get to work, said James Burger, CAPK’s outreach and advocacy coordinator.
“Getting your taxes done is sometimes nerve-wracking, often difficult and challenging,” Burger said. “It’s a complicated process for many. Just having that help to do that is a big deal for a lot of families with limited income.”
He added that maintaining the VITA program would be difficult and very challenging without the volunteers.
Between October 2021 and September 2022, the CAPK VITA program completed 4,932 federal tax returns, Burger stated in an email. During that same period, CAPK VITA brought in $10.6 million in federal and state tax refunds and credits. That $10.6 million includes $3.1 million in Earned Income Tax Credit benefits from the state and federal governments.