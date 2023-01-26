 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Volunteers crucial to success of VITA's free tax preparation for low-income families

Tax help 1

In this February 2022 file photo, United Way Financial Stability Manager Annelisa Perez, center, helps Steve and Adelinna Lyster with their taxes through the VITA program. The United Way of Kern County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program assists thousands of area residents at no cost.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Ruben Aldapa, a 32-year-old accounting and finance major at Cal State Bakersfield, expects the days to be hectic when the university begins offering free tax preparation services next week as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program known as VITA.

But Aldapa, who is from Moreno Valley in Riverside County, says he’s OK with the busy work as a student volunteer. He said he wants to help others and get to know the community while strengthening his knowledge of tax preparation.

Coronavirus Cases