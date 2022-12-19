 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Volunteers called to apply to serve on grand jury

Superior-court-kern-buildings-downtownBakersfield

The Kern County Superior Court House on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from late September.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern County Superior Court is calling for volunteers to serve on the grand jury for a one-year term.

The grand jury is an investigative body that ensures county and city governments run efficiently while using public funds properly. This body convenes to hear evidence presented by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, which could lead to an indictment. Their work could lead to public officials stepping down after leveling credible accusations.

Coronavirus Cases