Volunteers at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church pack 'Blessing Bags' for homeless

Ann Dale was just one of a dozen volunteers who spent their Thursday afternoon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church packing 150 tote bags with hygiene products, water, snacks and lots more — all destined for Bakersfield's homeless.
But Dale may have been even closer emotionally to the Blessing Bags Ministry than some of her dedicated fellow volunteers.
"I love this ministry," she said. "I had a family member who was homeless, who lived under a bridge for a few months.
"It was tough."
The ministry began as an individual effort by Colleen Scanlon, an administrative assistant at the northwest Bakersfield parish. The idea was to pack "Blessing Bags" for homeless men and women and ask the Bakersfield Police Department and the Mission at Kern County to help distribute them.
But then the pandemic got in the way, and the labor proved to be too much for one person.
"I started thinking about how I could do it better," Scanlon recalled. "I asked Monsignor Perry (Kavookjian) if we could turn it into a ministry, and he said OK!"
On Thursday afternoon, in a building behind the church's administrative offices, more than a dozen women worked in assembly-line style to pack 150 “Blessing Bags” for those in desperate need.
The volunteers packed the tote bags — the bags themselves were donated by Port Authority — with toiletries and hygiene supplies, toothbrushes, water and snacks, as well as spiritual items, from messages of hope made by church members to pocket Bibles, hand-made rosaries and information for those seeking more permanent assistance.
The bags are indeed distributed by patrol officers with the Bakersfield Police Department and administrators at the Mission at Kern County.
Volunteer Aleida Avery said some of the supplies match the season: Hand-knit beanies and gloves during cold winters, sunscreen and ball caps for the coming hot summer.
"The police department loves this ministry," she said.
It helps build bridges between officers and the homeless community, she said.
And for those cast into homelessness?
"We're trying to say, 'You're not forgotten.'"
Avery's 12-year-old son, Jimmy Avery, was also working Thursday, keeping count of the finished bags and keeping them in order.
"It doesn't take a lot of time," Jimmy said. "But it's really worth it. It puts smiles on people's faces."
For Ann Dale, whose family member was touched by homelessness, it's "extra-personal."
"This ministry has really hit the hearts of the church congregation," she said.
Church members are donating goods and products, volunteering their time and making financial contributions, she said. Even seniors, who may not be mobile enough to volunteer packing bags, are writing notes of encouragement to the recipients.
Yet another volunteer, Jasmine Ridge, brought her daughter, Angelina, to help.
"It's an amazing experience to do something to help the community," Ridge said. "I hope it keeps growing."
Those interested in donating to the Blessing Bags effort can email Scanlon at cscanlon@setoncatholicchurch.org or leave a message at 587-3626.