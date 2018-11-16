They spend 12 hour shifts combing through the wreckage of the Camp Fire in Butte County, looking for bodies that have been trapped in the flames.
“These fires burn so hot that sometimes the only evidence of human remains are small bone fragments, and you really have to know what you’re looking for to differentiate the bone fragments from a piece of wood or pottery,” said Sgt. Steve Williams, a coordinator of Kern County’s Search and Rescue Unit. “But oftentimes these fires are so hot, and they burn for so long under these circumstances, that there’s nothing left.”
A team of 19 search and rescue volunteers from Kern County arrived in Butte County on Tuesday for a three-day operation in which they will look over the burnt wreckage of former neighborhoods in the hope they will be able to bring closure to families wondering about lost relatives.
“It’s a tedious task,” Williams said. “It’s dirty. You’re going through people’s belongings that have been totally decimated, so it’s pretty somber. Even when you’re not finding human remains, you’re witnessing people’s lives that have been totally devastated.”
None of the members of the Camp Fire search and rescue team could be interviewed for this story. Williams said they had almost no free time while on their operation.
Williams, who has personal experience searching for human remains at fire scenes, attempted to convey the experience to The Californian.
After the search and rescue team returns from a 12-hour shift, “you basically eat, hydrate, find a place to sleep, and try to get some rest before the next one,” he said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Camp Fire had encompassed 141,000 acres of land south of Chico, and had been 40 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
So far, 63 civilian fatalities have been identified by the department, along with three injuries.
A total of 9,700 residences, and 290 commercial buildings have been totally destroyed by the fire, the department says, and 15,500 are threatened.
Towns such as Paradise, which lay in the center of the fire’s path of destruction, have been reported to be completely devastated.
The Camp Fire is one of two major fires burning in California at the moment. The Woolsey Fire has burned 98,362 acres of land near Malibu. As of Thursday afternoon it was 57 percent contained.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees Search and Rescue, has mutual aid agreements with other counties to send support when the need occurs.
Williams said the county’s search and rescue team had never before responded to a mutual aid request due to a wildfire in another county, but the severity of the fire, and its proximity to urban areas, forced a response from multiple counties.
Despite the long hours and days away from home, the volunteers won’t get paid a dime.
“The success of our program is because of (our volunteers) dedication and their talents,” said Chief Deputy Larry McCurtain.
In Kern County, 209 volunteers take part in the Search and Rescue Unit, going on 220 operations last year for a total of 46,206 hours, according to a recent report conducted by the Sheriff’s Office.
The unit is categorized into nine groups, located in different parts of the county with specialties that range from mountain rescue to river and lake searching.
The volunteers in Butte County are scheduled to return on Saturday.
“They have donated a massive amount of time for our community,” McCurtain said. “They are very selfless when it comes to donating time, and that’s evidenced every year in the hours they commit to operations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.