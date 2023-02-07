Voices heard on gender identity issue at KHSD board meeting

The hot-button topic of gender identity in education has placed the Kern High School District in the national spotlight.
That’s what mostly drew a capacity crowd of some 340 people to the KHSD board room for Monday night’s meeting that also included more than 100 people in the overflow area. Many wanted to speak in support of or against Del Oro High School teacher Olivia Garrison, who is nonbinary.
“My job, which is a public service, is to protect kids… Sometimes, they need protection from their own parents,” Garrison said in a recent New York Times article that spoke about instances across the nation of teachers who do not inform parents about students revealing their gender identity.
Garrison did not attend Monday night’s school board meeting. Garrison, who uses they/them as pronouns, declined to comment for this story because of fear of more death threats that they have received, Garrison said via text.
The KHSD board didn't take any action on the gender identity issue, and could not as it was not on the published agenda.
"The board is asking that our superintendent review our board policies and administrative regulations to assure that the board’s position is clearly codified moving forward," Board President Bryan Batey said to those in attendance. "We’re working on this."
In response to The Californian's inquiry about policy for when a student talks about gender identity to a teacher, KHSD wrote in an email: "Based on the KHSD Board Policy 5145.3 Nondiscrimination/Harassment, the protocol for any district employee to follow when a student expresses concern over their gender identity is to refer the student to a school site counselor or administrator. We encourage all students to communicate with their parents while we maintain student confidentiality when requested by the student."
Brandon Holthaus, senior pastor of Rock Harbor Church, called for a “possible termination” of Garrison during public comments. Holthaus was among at least 100 people who wanted to speak at the meeting.
Several people in the room, mostly men, wore Rock Harbor baseball caps and others wore T-shirts with the church’s name. There were a handful of others who dressed in support of the LGBTQ community.
Batey decided there would be 15 speakers for public comments and allotted two minutes for each. Most of the speakers commented on the gender identity issue.
Trustee Kathy Scrivner randomly selected those who spoke, picking from a stack of yellow cards that people had filled out.
One woman gave up her own spot and asked Holthaus to speak in her place.
Holthaus reread Garrison’s quote in the New York Times article.
“That is a violation of parental authority,” he said. “I understand that (teachers) hear a lot of stuff (and issues from students). We’re asking them: Punt that please. Punt that to the professionals and do not try to take that on yourself. You’re an educator. You are not a psychotherapist or a counselor that can handle those kinds of things.”
Holthaus ended his speaking time by calling for an “investigation” and “possible termination” of Garrison, which drew loud applause from many in the crowd.
Before Holthaus spoke, Batey addressed the gender identity topic.
“Your Board of Trustees are aware that one of our schools received national attention regarding comments that were attributed to one of our school employees,” Batey said. “This board wants to make it clear to our community and those in attendance that we strongly feel that parents are in the best position to counsel their children.”
Ken Hooper, a longtime history teacher at Bakersfield High, was among those who spoke in support of Garrison.
“You need her in the classroom,” Hooper said. “If you look at the (New York Times) article, then you don’t have the full picture. She is a good person and a good teacher. Keep that in mind.”
Lance Mack, a transgender male who attended North High in 2016, traveled by bus to the KHSD board room so that he could speak in support of LGBTQ students and their need to be protected.
He said he changed what he planned to say and spoke more about his experiences in response to Batey’s statement that parents are best suited to counsel in gender identity issues with their children.
“If a student has decided to come out to someone at school rather than someone at home, there’s probably something going on at home,” said Mack, a 24-year-old Bakersfield College student. “Sometimes students just need space to be themselves. Maybe that can lead them to coming out at home later if it’s more about just needing a separate space.”
Mack said he felt forced to reveal his gender identity to his family and talk about his desire to become a man because he was concerned the school would tell his mother and family.
“I wasn’t well protected when I was in school," Mack said. "I basically had to come out at home. It impacted me. It’s given me a worse relationship with my family. It’s given me trauma. It’s made things genuinely worse for me. If maybe I had more support in the school I would have been able to come out in my timeline to my family when I felt safer and better.”
Holthaus also called for an investigation of the GSA, known as the Gay Straight Alliance or the Gender-Sexuality Alliance, a club at KHSD schools that supports LGBTQ people and supporters.
Holthaus referred to the GSA club as a “radical leftist group that is intent on grooming kids without parental knowledge.” He alleged that Garrison is affiliated with that group.
KHSD said by email no investigation will be conducted on the GSA Clubs.
"The GSA club and other clubs on our school campuses are implemented in accordance with our Board Policy 6145.5 Student Organizations and Equal Access, which states: School club or organizations shall exist for the purpose of conducting activities on behalf of students. School clubs or organizations will be approved by school authorities and will be responsible to the school officials."
All student clubs are student-run and supervised by certificated staff members, KHSD added.
Sammy Wells, a Centennial High senior, and Claire Garza, a Frontier junior, both spoke in support of the GSA. Garza is a co-vice president of the GSA at Frontier High. She said she was nervous to speak in front of so many people, but she also felt a sense of bravery as she continued.
“There’s not enough queer representation in this community at all,” Garza said. “Whether we be supporters, whether we be allies, we’re part of the community ourselves. Our voices are important because without them we create hostile environments like the ones that are present at many high schools, including my own. I just want the board to do anything that promotes diversity and projects queer voices to larger audiences and creates a more accepting environment for us.”