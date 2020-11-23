Visit Bakersfield unveiled its new electronic messaging sign, meant to resemble the legendary Bakersfield arch, on Friday.
The sign at the visitor center at 515 Truxtun Ave. will be used to promote Bakersfield and local events, according to a weekly city of Bakersfield memo. The color and video displays can be programmed remotely.
It will be illuminated at night to resemble the Bakersfield arch that spans Sillect Avenue.
Built by Vital Signs of Bakersfield, it replaces an older sign that was difficult to view in daylight, the city said.