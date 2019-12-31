Nineteen years ago, the Greater Bakersfield Vision 2020 committee released the summary of its historic, 18-month undertaking: A report, compiled with the help of 13,000 residents, declared to the world where we wanted to be in 20 years and how we would get there.
The Vision was a comprehensive, integrated picture of the community's hopes and aspirations, created through a broad-based, collaborative, consensus-based process. It brought together voices from business, Bakersfield city government, Kern County government, the nonprofit sector and the community at large, including our youth. The turn of the century seemed like the perfect time to uniquely focus on “our future, our responsibility.”
The report captured the community's priorities and vision for the future of Bakersfield, as expressed in this send-off statement: “Greater Bakersfield is a great place to live and work - boasting big city appeal with small town charm!” Finally, in January 2001, it was time for implementation.
As of today, almost 80 percent of the recommended action items have been completed or partially realized. And along the way, a Vision 2020 mindset bolstered new and emerging initiatives as the community has evolved and changed with the times.
The vision and priorities in the 2001 report were made possible by the efforts of a volunteer facilitation team. Together, we produced strategies and action plans to accomplish our collective vision by 2020. The community embraced these recommendations and 335 actions, big and small, are complete or underway. The report is an evergreen roadmap, so changes in course were incorporated as needed.
Read the full documentation at bakersfieldvision2020.com and look under Progress Reports.
I have four takeaways.
First, we saw tremendous enthusiasm by the community for an opportunity to participate in our future.
Second, we saw the passion and energy of the facilitation team and volunteers to help give voice to the community.
Third, we found that we all wanted much the same future, which created a consensus of direction. New relationships were forged as organizations, government, and individuals stepped up and came together to help make the vision a reality.
And, fourth, a Vision 2020 mindset developed to the point that people checked the report frequently for opportunities to take on a new project that would move the vision forward.
Here are some highlights of the positive changes:
• Economic Development: A “Ready to Start” pre-kindergarten program was started and continues successfully today to give underserved kindergartners the basic skills needed to succeed in school, graduate from high school, prepare for the workforce of the future.
• Education: Improvement in cooperation and ongoing efforts to achieve a seamless transition between educational institutions.
• Quality of Life: We developed beautiful streetscapes throughout the community, increased residents' recreational opportunities and enhanced cultural offerings.
• Downtown, Heart of the City: The Mill Creek project brought residents into our now-bustling Eastchester District, and investment helped create a revitalized and livable downtown.
• Planning and Transportation: We facilitated the inclusion of various Vision 2020-recommended elements into the Metropolitan General Plan and improved coordination of city and county planning departments.
• Youth and Family: We developed the Youth Leadership Bakersfield program at the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and created a one-stop program for foster children services.
• Image: We erected "Welcome to Bakersfield" signs on Highway 99 and developed a researched-based website reinforcing the positive attributes of living and working in Bakersfield, at lifeinbakersfield.com.
Together we have accomplished much in the last 20 years. But community visioning is an ongoing process. We encourage the community to continue this work, drawing upon the success and lessons learned from the Vision 2020 process to set the course for the next 20 years and beyond. We look forward to participating in Vision 2040.
On behalf of the Vision 2020 facilitation team, all the volunteers, and everyone who participated in the process and the implementation of our vision for 2020, thank you.
I personally want to thank the Vision 2020 facilitation team, some of whom are no longer with us: Michele Allen Bresso, Chris Frank, David Price III, Louis J. Barbich, Harvey Hall, John Pryor, Barbara Harris, Larry Reider, Richard Beene, Bernie Herman, Randy Rowles, Vic Bolton, Susan Hersberger, Steve Ruggenberg, Ken Carter, Ed Hickman, Edward Spaulding, Martin V. Castro, Roger McIntosh, John Stinson, Tom Corson, Danielle McKinney Davis, David Strong, David Couch, Mike Maggard, Ray Watson, Shirlyn Davenport, Jack Pandol, Wendy Wayne, Brent Dezember and Barbara Patrick. Special thanks to Cindy Pollard, who provided the text in the final document, and Dave Plivelich, who provided the design and layout.
Sheryl Barbich, a Bakersfield business consultant, is the founder and organizer of Greater Bakersfield Vision 2020.
(1) comment
I have a ?..... have there been no awards in the last decade?
Spirit of the Vision Awards
Award Criteria:
The Spirit of the Vision Award is given for achieving or significantly furthering the achievement of a clearly and specifically defined Greater Bakersfield Vision 2020 Strategy or Action. The individual(s) or organization(s) honored with the Spirit of the Vision Award shall be the first and/or clearly the most significant participant regarding the activity being recognized. Multiple Awardees for the same project may be awarded when supportive collaboration has occurred among the participants.
Recipients:
City of Bakersfield in recognition of the completion of the Mill Creek Project, updating and beautifying Central Park. The following departments are especially recognized: Economic and Community Development, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Water. Presented August 19, 2009.....or is the link to the site outdated......it seems to only have stuff that happened 10 or twenty years ago...and nothing more recent
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.