Visalia police arrest 3 in Bakersfield on suspicion of killing a man, injuring another man

The Visalia Police Department arrested three individuals in Bakersfield wanted for a shooting in which one man was killed and another was shot in Visalia.
On July 28, officers arrived at the intersection of Mooney and Caldwell in Visalia. At the scene, police officers administered aid to two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and took them to Kaweah Health Medical Center, according to the VPD news release.
One man died at the hospital and the other victim is stable, according to the VPD news release.
Detectives arrested suspects Derick Patel, Eliazar Guerra, and Nina Sanchez, all 23 year olds, in Bakersfield on July 29, with the help of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield California Highway Patrol. The arrest occurred at a traffic stop on Olive Drive at a Shell gas station.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Mike Morgantini at 559-713-4104. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip-Line at 559-713-4738.