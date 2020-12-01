The Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking is hosting a virtual discussion on Thursday at 6 p.m. to address some of the most prevalent misconceptions that impact the anti-trafficking work the organization does in Kern County.
The coalition said in a news release that it’s recently seen an unexpected wave of misinformation and conspiracy theories on human trafficking sweep across the country and hopes that Thursday’s session will help address that issue.
Those interested in participating can register on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/2JtPzp4.
According to the news release, KCAHT is a grassroots coalition that was created to facilitate a comprehensive approach to combat human trafficking in Kern County through prevention, protection, prosecution and partnerships.
For more information on Thursday’s event, please contact KCAHT Co-Director Dustin Contreras at 706-7911, or by email at dustincontreras@gmail.com.