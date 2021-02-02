The annual Black History Parade will be virtual this year, and organizers are encouraging people to submit entries now for what it describes as a "historic activity."
The virtual parade is set for Feb. 27. The Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce will present an online video made up of a variety of videos of three minutes or less from the people of Kern County "that represent the majesty as well as the simplicity of Black history in Kern County and across the country," according to the chamber's flyer.
The chamber encourages individuals, businesses, churches, schools and families to put together a video story. Videos are due to the chamber by 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Email them to info@kcbcc.com. There is a $10 entry fee.