The broadcast of this year's virtual Bakersfield Christmas Parade has been pushed back from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17. The video submission date has also been pushed back to Nov. 30.
The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community has thrown a wrench into the production of videos, according to parade committee president Greg Cronk. Some entrants, including schools, asked for an extension.
"It threw us more for a loop more than we anticipated," Cronk said.
Videos are starting to roll in. The Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Police Department have theirs, and he said viewers should look forward to an interesting video from Cal State Bakersfield. But he wants to make sure other entrants have plenty of time to make a solid video.
"We just want to grant them enough time to have it all complete," he said.
The parade will be shown on KERO-23.
For more information about the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, visit www.bcparade.com.