The broadcast schedule for this year's Bakersfield Christmas Parade has been announced: it will air Thursday at 6 p.m. on KERO-23.
The 38th annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade is in a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Entrants submitted produced videos that will air on TV and stream on Facebook, Roku, Amazon Firestick and 23ABC App. This year's theme is "Movies of Christmas."
Greg Cronk, parade committee president, said that the parade will feature appearances by Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and even the Grinch. There are nearly 30 different entrants this year. Cronk said the Bakersfield Police Department has a "tongue in cheek" submission. And he said CSUB has an "out of the box" entry that showcases the student body's wide-ranging backgrounds: Over a dozen students offer season's greetings in their native language.
Cronk said this year has been bittersweet. Many local schools who have entered the parade for decades were not able to create an entry because of the pandemic.
"Music professionals were just heartbroken that they weren’t able to participate," Cronk said.
He said the all-volunteer committee which includes local music educators talks about the parade being "for the young and young at heart." But the all-volunteer committee is happy that they're able to put on a parade for the community during a difficult year, unlike the Rose Parade.
"We’re fortunate we’re able to do something," Cronk said.
For more information about the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, visit www.bcparade.com.