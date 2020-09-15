CSUB is getting ready to kick off its golden anniversary with a celebration Oct. 1, which will be a chance to commemorate the very first day of classes in 1970. A virtual celebration marking that day will feature guest speakers and musicians including Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group.
The CSUB community will be able to submit questions through the university's website to the British businessman. Congressman Kevin McCarthy will serve as moderator of the discussion.
"Sir Richard Branson represents the infinite possibilities for our world, our future and our people when imagination and science work together to conquer new frontiers," CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said in a news release. "As a visionary, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sir Richard is an example to CSUB’s students of excellence and ingenuity. His maverick spirit has written a new chapter in the proud aerospace history of the Mojave Desert, here in our own region. Sir Richard is a model to our community and students that no idea is too big, no dream out of reach if we devote ourselves to their pursuit."
Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter will be performing at the event, as well as Bakersfield Sound favorite Monty Byron. CSUB Foundation chair John Nilon will be the emcee.
