She works in the tiny town of Mojave in eastern Kern County's commercial space industry.
Earlier this week, Beth Moses, chief astronaut instructor at Virgin Galactic, received her commercial astronaut wings from the Federal Aviation Administration, becoming the first woman to do so and one of only about 600 people on Earth to have reached the boundaries of space.
A former NASA employee, Moses’s job at Virgin Galactic is to prepare those 600 aspiring astronauts for a $250,000 thrill ride they've never experienced before, where gravity falls away and the curve of the earth becomes the raw material of dreams.
It makes sense that in order to do her job well, she would need to experience it herself.
It's the "start of something great for all of humanity — ourselves and other commercial companies, we are aiming to take people off the planet," Moses told CNBC following the flight.
Moses was part of the three-person crew from Virgin Galactic’s second spaceflight, which occurred March 22. Chief Pilot Dave Mackay, Lead Pilot trainer Mike “Sooch” Masucci and Moses were each presented their wings at the 35th National Space Symposium held this week in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The crew became the fifth, sixth and seventh individuals in history to receive this honor, Virgin Galactic said in a press release. And Moses became the first woman to earn commercial astronaut wings.
