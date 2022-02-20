Violations mounted at Kingston last year despite escalating fines

What will happen to Kingston’s residents?

A multiagency task force is working to find new homes for nearly 40 residents of Kingston Healthcare Center who need to be out by early next month.

Representatives of the California Department of Health Care Services and the state Department of Public Health are working with the offices of the state and Kern County long-term care ombudsmen to make sure residents of the Real Road skilled nursing facility do not end up living on the streets.

"The best outcome is that every individual who was at Kingston finds a new home, one that will meet their needs, where they're respected, they're treated with dignity and they are allowed autonomy as far as the choices that they should be able to make," said the state's long-term care ombudsman, Blanca Castro.

She said the task force has been in close daily communication since the county ombudsman spread word Jan. 28 that the 184-bed facility had been decertified by the federal Medicare and Medicaid administration.

As remaining residents undergo medical and mental health assessments, Castro said, the challenges ahead include finding an adequate number of openings at suitable facilities around Kern, resolving conservatorship questions and making sure residents don't suffer potentially harmful "transfer trauma" at their new homes.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department has been in communication with the task force but has not been given a primary role as state officials oversee Kingston's wind-down and resident transfers.

"Public Health stands ready to assist if the state were to ask for assistance in any way," agency spokeswoman Michelle Corson said by email Friday.

A program director with Kern's Aging & Adult Services Department, Jeremy Oliver, said the state could have trouble finding enough beds in the county capable of delivering the same level of care as Kingston was supposed to provide.

Castro noted it's possible some residents will be found capable of living independently or at a lower level of care, such as at an assisted living facility.

The California Department of Public Health has said it approved Kingston's closure plan. Oliver said the county's expectation is that all residents will be moved safely.

"My understanding is they will have everybody transitioned," he said.