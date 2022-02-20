Violations mounted at Kingston last year despite escalating fines

In the months leading up to its expulsion in late January from Medicare and Medi-Cal, Bakersfield skilled nursing facility Kingston Healthcare Center racked up tens of thousands of dollars in federal penalties for a widening array of serious violations.
Federal records show fines escalated as inspectors found ever more lapses in patient care and problems with the physical condition of the 184-bed facility on Real Road. Among many documented violations were failures to ensure food safety, properly secure narcotics, provide doctor-ordered therapy or bathe patients on a regular schedule.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services started with a $13,380 fine on Sept. 10 for deficient quality of care and immediate jeopardy to resident health and safety, plus $225 per day retroactive to July 10 until corrections were made bringing Kingston into compliance. The facility was also told it would not be paid for the care for patients taken in after Sept. 25.
A month and a half later, the agency better known as CMS told Kingston it had again been found out of compliance. The agency levied a $44,700 fine for four days in September when conditions there were found to have jeopardized resident health and safety. It added a $540 daily fine retroactive to Sept. 12 and extended the de-facto ban on taking in new patients.
Two months later, CMS sent another letter to Kingston's owner and administrator summarizing documentation of still more deficiencies since mid-September, and continuing noncompliance. The agency left in place the previous fines, a full accounting of which was not available.
Kingston has since been decertified by CMS: As of March 8, it will no longer be eligible for government payment for care delivered at the facility. The state has approved Kingston's closure plan, and various agencies are working together to find suitable homes for the roughly three dozen residents who remain at Kingston.
The federal action spells the end for a nursing home that had received a disproportionately high number of state and federal complaints and violations during the three years before it was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020 that sickened about 200 people at the facility and killed 19 residents.
Kingston's management and its owner, Los Angeles rheumatologist David Silver, did not respond to requests for comment.
California's long-term care ombudsman, Blanca Castro, said she is by now very familiar with the problems at Kingston. She declined to characterize them, saying the focus now is on making sure all residents experience a safe transition to a better home.
"If CMS is shutting them down, it was very bad," Castro said. "They have given this facility ample time and the operators of this facility, administrators, ample time to correct problems that have been identified."
"This is somebody's home," she added. "A resident has a right to have the same quality of care in a nursing facility as they would if they were in their own home."
The Californian has reported on state inspection reports showing shortcomings at Kingston ranging from vermin and inaccessibility of drinking water as indoor temperatures soared to instances of poor quality of care. But federal records provided last week by CMS detail previously unreported violations. Here are some of the more notable problems inspectors reported finding at Kingston:
● The facility's walk-in refrigerator was unable to maintain interior temperatures of 41 degrees or below, as required, for a period of at least four days in early September.
● In early November, narcotics including codeine, hydrocodone, morphine, oxycodone and tramadol were found stored in an unsecured box left covered by a laptop and a jacket. An associated logbook contained unidentified signatures of people who supposedly witnessed controlled substances' destruction, with no date of disposal noted.
● Kingston failed to take appropriate action to prevent falls in the cases of five residents sampled, putting residents in jeopardy. In one case, a resident suffered a fall from bed after a clip alarm failed to notify staff the resident had moved in a risky position. The resident's right hip bone broke as a result.
● A resident wheeling himself to participate in karaoke Nov. 1 was seen dragging behind him an uncovered catheter bag with his hip, thighs and legs exposed.
● Records showed a resident had not received a shower or bath between Oct. 4 and Oct. 20.
● An inspector observed a resident who was supposed to have been repositioned at least every two hours went unmoved in bed for more than a day. The resident had food in her teeth and she could not recall when last her teeth had been brushed. The inspection report noted the director of nursing, when asked about the resident's care, "tearfully stated, there is a lot of work to be done at this facility."
● Staff stopped scheduling therapy appointments for a resident who had originally been placed at Kingston because he needed therapy to be able to walk again.
● The facility's fire alarm control panel had no power from July 9 to July 14 — and no fire watch policy in effect.
● A resident whose family had expressed concern about weight loss was found Dec. 16 to be refusing meals after being left to eat in wet underwear. A review found no evidence staff had kept up with the resident's prescribed nutritional interventions or provided adequate support.
● Among numerous maintenance-related problems that turned up during a Nov. 16 inspection was a hole in a storage room that could have allowed fire to spread unchecked; corridor doors that failed to self-close as a way of containing fires; electrical cords posing trip hazards; mishandling of oxygen cylinders; overburdened power strips that could have resulted in electric shock; missing periodic test results of the facility's backup generator; and missing fire drill records.
● No documentation was found showing staff were checking the status of a female resident who had been identified as being at risk of sexually inappropriate touching by a male resident.
● A diabetic patient's blood glucose concentration shot to unsafe levels in August and September, and some of the patient's required test results were missing.
● A patient suffered a laceration in late August when the trapeze-type mobility device over her bed struck her head.
● The facility's activity director was seen entering a resident's room to fill a water pitcher while wearing an N95 mask but not the gown or gloves required as posted on the resident's door.
● A visitor was found to have entered June 24 without the required temperature screening or log-in.
Cal/OSHA fined Kingston $92,500 in late 2020 for violations including failures to control infection, ensure use of masks and notify staff of COVID-19 infections at the site. Ultimately, the penalty was lowered to $17,315.
During the three years prior to the pandemic, Kingston was cited for operational lapses at three times the state average and four times the national average. Prior to the facility's 2020 outbreak, the federal government labeled the facility a problem site and levied a $11,616 fine against the company.