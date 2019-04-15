A small squadron of vintage warplanes landed at Meadows Field on Monday afternoon — and you can see them Tuesday and Wednesday, too.

IF YOU GO

The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour flew into Bakersfield on Monday afternoon to take you back to a bygone era.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to see, explore and even fly in these prime examples of vintage World War II aircraft.

The multi-day event, held at Bakersfield Jet Center/ Loyds Aviation, 1601 Skyway Drive, is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Visitors are invited to explore the planes inside and out — $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 is requested for access to up-close viewing and tours through the inside of the aircraft.

The 30- and 60-minute flight experiences are normally scheduled before and after the ground tour times above.

Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person. Get some "stick time" — real flight training — in the P-40 at $2,200 for a half hour and $3200 for a full hour. For reservations and information on flight experiences call 800-568-8924.