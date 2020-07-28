The Vineland School District has received 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, dental hygiene kits and food to distribute to students and families for free.
Parents will be able to drive up and collect supplies for students from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Sunset Middle School, located at 8301 Sunset Blvd.
The district received donations from United Way of Kern County, Aera Energy and the Blessing Corner. AmeriCorps will help distribute supplies.
