Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, introduced a bill Thursday that would provide tax relief for middle class families and workers, according to a news release from his office.
If passed, Assembly Bill 2715 would double the homeowners tax exemption, provide comparable relief for renters, eliminate the minimum franchise tax for small businesses, and lower the state personal income tax rate for the middle class, the release stated.
In the release, Fong said the bill is necessary because of rising mortgages and rentals, which are driving families out of California. The release also stated that California was the 49th worst state for personal income tax and the 48th worst state for business tax climate, which is also forcing many Californians to move out of state.
I guess the truth depends on where you read it......."Column: There's still no evidence that taxes are driving residents out of California
Los Angeles Times on MSN.com|7 days ago
In recent years, California's reputation as a high-tax state has been trumped by factors that may include its alluring weather, diversity and history of business creation. Raw data can also be misleading, because big states generate big numbers on migration. Dadayan observes that while New York's volume of net out-migration was the largest ..."
