Vince Fong hosting pet adoption fair in September

Assemblyman Vince Fong will cover the cost of 100 pet adoptions at Kern County Animal Services from Sept. 16 through 18.
“There are many dogs and cats in desperate need of a good home,” Fong said in a news release. “Having two rescue dogs of my own, I know the wonderful impact a pet can bring into a home.”
The event begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at the 3951 Fruitvale Ave. shelter in Bakersfield.
“Adopting and caring for a loving animal has been shown to lift a person’s spirits and bring emotional health to families," Fong said. "I encourage everyone to come and provide a forever home for a pet in our shelter to come."