Vince Fong announces Assembly reelection bid

Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong has announced he will seek reelection for the newly drawn District 32, which mostly covers an area he has represented since 2016.
“Our state faces tremendous challenges, which must be addressed with a sense of urgency,” Fong said in a news release. “Building needed water storage, reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires, supporting our law enforcement, producing more energy, and providing permanent tax relief are critical priorities. I will continue to work hard to improve the quality of life for our community.”
Fong was endorsed by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, whom he worked for as a district director.
“There is no person I trust more to fight for the Central Valley than Vince Fong." McCarthy said in the release. "He has worked tirelessly to bring water to the Valley, to cut red tape so we can produce needed energy, and has been a forceful voice for our local small businesses. He will continue to bring common sense and conservative values to Sacramento."
According to the release, Fong was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduating from West High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a master’s from Princeton University, the release said.
He has served three terms in the Assembly, and now serves as the vice chair of the Budget and Transportation Committees.