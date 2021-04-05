Village Flea will be held April 18 at Pioneer Village

Village Flea, a fair dedicated to antiques, collectibles and vintage goods, will return Sunday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pioneer Village.
According to a news release from event organizers, this will be the third year of the bi-annual event that draws thousands of attendees. Food and music are also part of the festivities.
Admission is $5 and children under 12 get in for free, the news release stated. Vendors and attendees will be asked to wear masks and be mindful of social distancing as part of the state’s COVID-19 safety protocol, according to the news release.
A new line of items found at this month’s event will include vintage clothing, vinyl records, posters and mid-century furnishings.