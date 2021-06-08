Village Fest canceled for second consecutive year

Village Fest will take its second straight year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to cancel the annual event was made because of attendance concerns, safety considerations and a lack of time to adequately prepare, according to a news release from CARE for Kids. Village Fest board of trustees plan for a spectacular comeback in 2022, the news release stated.
Held the first Saturday after Labor Day, Village Fest raises money to provide grants for local charities that specialize in serving the needs of children. The long-running fundraiser is known for plentiful food vendors, hundreds of beers and local music.
The news release stated that since 1999, more than $1.2 million has been generated for local charities thanks to the event.
According to Jim Luff, president of the non-profit organization Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment, the charity will continue to provide grants in 2022 despite canceling the event. CARE provides grants of up to $10,000 through a grant application process. Organizations can still apply for grants through Oct. 1 for the 2021 calendar year. The organization will grant $90,000 during 2022 from its endowment fund, the news release said.
CARE places 60 percent of the annual net proceeds of Village Fest into an endowment account and grants the remaining 40 percent over the next calendar year, the news release stated.
“The endowment was always intended for a rainy day and COVID-19 rained hard upon our community,” Luff said in the news release.
According to Luff, the financial strategy has allowed CARE to continue serving children in the community during the pandemic. The organization has more than a million dollars in the endowment account, Luff said.
For more information about CARE, visit www.careforkids.org.