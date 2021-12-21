Vigil pays tribute to homeless men, women who died in 2021

For many of the 86 people experiencing homelessness who passed away this year, their burials happened quietly and without fanfare. They never got the chance to reconnect with their family or loved ones before passing away.
To remember the homeless who died this year, the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative and Mayor Karen Goh held a memorial vigil at the Historic Union Cemetery. Taking place on the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, the ceremony was part of hundreds held across the country aimed at honoring those who died while homeless.
“Folks who are unsheltered pass away for a variety of reasons, and our community was really trying to grapple with how to recognize and provide a remembrance for those who may not have family, or think of us as their family,” said Anna Laven, executive director of the Homeless Collaborative. “(It’s) to try to help them know, and help remind ourselves, that they were loved.”
Some of the individuals remembered were on the cusp of finding housing. One, a former farmworker named Sofia (whose last name was not revealed to protect her privacy), died in her sleep at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, where she lived following years of living on the streets. Brundage Lane Program Manager Theo Dues said Sofia was very close to obtaining affordable housing when she was found dead in her bed.
“We’ve had several people die in our shelter this year,” Dues said. “We build relationships with these people. We interact with them every day. We break bread with them every day, and when they leave us, it’s a traumatic thing.”
Another woman, Robelia, an undocumented single mother of two, found housing after a stay in the Bakersfield Homeless Center. She passed away from cancer shortly after she and her daughters obtained a place to live.
“She created a beautiful home for her children where they could be whole and restored together,” Cindy Lyday, external affairs manager for the center, said during the ceremony. “Some might say that her life was tragic, and that’s all they see. But we think that her legacy is actually one of hope and resiliency.”
The stories of other individuals are not known. They died while living on the streets. Their bodies were examined by the county coroner before being housed in Historic Union Cemetery mausoleum for a year while the county attempts to contact their next of kin. If none can be found, they are interred in the cemetery.
But the message of Wednesday’s ceremony was that their lives were worth celebrating. A large collection of Kern County’s homeless-services providers attended the meeting, along with other local residents. The ceremony included a release of white doves after participants each placed a carnation at the base of an angel statue.
“We celebrate the good times they had with their loved ones. We celebrate the impact of their lives with their friends. We celebrate their bonds with pets. We celebrate the joy they had while fishing for trout, or while on the basketball court, while listening to their favorite band,” Goh said during the ceremony. “Today, we pause to thank our brothers and sisters for their contribution to our community.”