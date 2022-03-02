Vigil held to grieve for Cal City boys

A Wednesday evening vigil offered people the opportunity to remember and grieve the lives of two California City brothers after the Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced a murder indictment against their adoptive parents.
“It was obviously sad — to say the very least — of the information we were given today,” said Mo Ali, the founder of nonprofit Thee Next Steps and the organizer of the vigil held outside Kern County Superior Court in downtown Bakersfield. “I think it’s important for us to validate what has happened even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”
Trezell and Jacqueline West, adoptive parents of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were indicted on two counts each of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor count of falsely reporting an emergency. They are due in court Thursday for their arraignment.
Local pastors led the crowd of about 50 people in prayer for the West brothers, starting with Bakersfield Police Department Chaplain Angelo Frazier. With their heads bowed, members of the biological family of the West boys wiped their tears as Michael Jenkins, the pastor at God’s Covenant Church, sang.
Rosanna Wills, a cousin of the brothers, thanked the community for relentlessly keeping the search for the boys alive. She thanked God, and people present such as the BPD, represented by Lt. Ryan Kroeker, and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer for their efforts.
“It is giving us comfort learning that we have support,” Wills said.
Wills said she is still seeking justice for the loss of the boys.
Speakers at the vigil mentioned how the circumstances of the missing boys tugged at the heartstrings of everyone in the community.
“This is a loss for our entire community,” said Michael T. Bowers, a member of the city of Bakersfield’s Planning Commission.
Bakersfield resident Lupe Arriga has been following the case since the boys were reported missing in December 2020. She felt heartbroken because she has kids the same age and couldn’t imagine something like this happening to them.
“That’s a human being that had a life ahead of them,” but that life was cut short, Arriga said.
However, Arriga said she hasn’t finished grieving, because the boys’ bodies have not been found.
Only then will she receive closure, she said.