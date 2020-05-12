The 2020 Bakersfield St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house will be showcased during a free virtual tour Thursday at 6 p.m., according to a news release from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Guests can tune in on Facebook Live to see the home and hear directly from those that built and designed it. Guests can also reserve a $100 ticket for a chance to win the home and the Last Chance Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree courtesy of Mor Furniture For Less, according to the news release.
The 1,750 square-foot home is located in Montana Ridge in southwest Bakersfield, and has an estimated value of $300,000, the news release said.
