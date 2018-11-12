PHOTO GALLERY: Bakersfield's Veterans Day parade is underway
The American Legion Post 26 held its annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday. The event is themed "Ninety-Nine Years of Honoring Our Veterans." Veterans Day originally started in 1919 as Armistice Day, on the first anniversary of the end of World War I.
