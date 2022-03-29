Vietnam veterans receive a 'welcome home' at a ceremony Tuesday in downtown Bakersfield

Some Vietnam veterans didn't feel comfortable about sharing the details of their military service until many years after the end of that divisive conflict.
But all veterans of that era were honored, celebrated and given a grateful "welcome home" at the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony held Tuesday at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield.
More than 200 people gathered to remember and honor those who served — and to make sure that American war fighters never again return home to face derision or silence or unfair blame for the policies of presidents, senators or other politicians who never picked up a rifle.
"It's important that we gather like this because it becomes a part of the memory bank," said Joe Drew, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who flew helicopters in two tours of service during the war.
During one of those tours, Drew, who later became CEO of Tejon Ranch, piloted the Bell UH-1 "Huey," a helicopter that became "kind of the emblem of that war of ours," Drew said.
The Army veteran used his phone to play an audio portion of a 2004 documentary film titled "In the Shadow of the Blade," which follows a restored Huey — the exact same craft that Drew once flew — on a flight to reunite Vietnam War veterans and families of the dead with the iconic aircraft.
Famed Vietnam War journalist Joseph Galloway — who was awarded a Bronze Star medal for carrying a badly wounded man to safety while under very heavy enemy fire in 1965 — was the speaker on that short section of film.
Galloway referred to the familiar sound of the helicopter's blades as "the soundtrack of our war, the lullaby of our younger days."
That sound, Galloway said, "meant someone was coming to help, someone was coming to get our wounded, someone was coming to bring us water and ammo, someone was coming to take our dead brothers home — and eventually, someone was coming to give us a ride out of hell.
"Even today, when I hear it," Galloway said, "I stop, catch my breath and think back to those days."
After also shining a light on those soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen who were classified as missing in action during the war, and the suffering their families endured, sometimes for decades, Drew thanked everyone in the crowd for making the time to attend Tuesday's event.
"I'm proud that all of you would come out here and honor the men and women who have given an awful lot for this country," he said, "even though it appears it's not appreciated much sometimes."
Lynn Eckert, a retired U.S. Marine sergeant who served during the Vietnam era, also spoke at Tuesday's ceremony.
"When I came home from Japan, discharged from the Marine Corps after serving five years for our country, I was torn, I was lost, I was broken. There was no, 'Hey, thank you for your service.'"
Eckert said it was an Honor Flight she joined last year with 197 other veterans that made her feel honored and proud of her service as a U.S. Marine.
"They made me feel welcome," she said. They made me feel I was home."
Later in the ceremony, 11 Vietnam veterans recited the names of 177 Kern County residents who did not come home from the war. After each read about 16 names, a bell was rung.
In an astonishing realization, members of the audience listened as three of the 11 veterans read the names of their own siblings, brothers who were killed in action during the war — even as they were serving or had served.
Fidel A. Valencia, now 71, lost his brother, Amado A. Valencia, who was killed May 15, 1969.
Robert Sanchez, an East Bakersfield High grad who turns 74 on Thursday, was still in uniform when he received word that his brother, Jose Angel Sanchez, had been killed on June 3, 1971.
And Armando Soliz, a volunteer docent at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, lost his Marine Corps brother, Thomas Soliz, on Sept. 6, 1967. Thomas was only 19.
More than 58,000 Americans died in Vietnam for a cause that will forever be debated. But Tuesday's ceremony wasn't about debating the rightness or wrongness of the war. It was about honoring and remembering those who served.
"Always remembered, never forgotten," the veterans recited before each list of 16.
It wasn't an empty promise.