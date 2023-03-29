 Skip to main content
Video shows police confronting adoptive father over conflicting accounts of Cal City toddlers’ disappearance

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements to the jury on Tuesday morning. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

In a two hour video played in court Wednesday, police confronted the father of two missing California City boys about alleged contradictions relating to their disappearance.

This nearly two-hour video was played in the murder trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West, who are accused of killing Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson, 3. Both adoptive parents have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency.

