A video that was put on social media Wednesday shows a man allegedly dumping a dog at Lake Ming.
The video, posted by Stephen Sage Silver, depicts a man walking toward his vehicle and forcefully shoving a dog away as the dog was attempting to follow him. The man then got into the vehicle and drove off, with the dog running alongside.
Silver reported the alleged dumping to Kern County Animal Services, providing the video he took as well as the license plate number and suspected make and model of the car. He said a KCAS officer found the dog, which appears to be a black pit bull mix, and brought him to the shelter.
According to KCAS, the dog — who has been named Anakin — will be up for adoption on Monday at 10 a.m. at the shelter, located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.
“I’m glad the dog has a new chance at life, a new home,” Silver said. “I’m glad I was there when I was and that things turned out well."
Silver said he was on Lake Ming Road on Wednesday morning to take his own dog for a walk when he saw a car pulled over with a man outside. Silver said he saw the man hit the dog in the face with his hand.
“I told him ‘Hey what are you doing?’” Silver said. “He said he didn’t own the dog and that it was just following him.”
Silver said the man got in his vehicle and drove away, with the animal running behind in an attempt to catch up. Silver decided to follow after the man, as he felt he was lying and that he was trying to dump the dog.
Silver said after following him a short while, the man stopped the vehicle again, got out and approached Silver. Silver said he began driving his car in reverse, at which point he took the video showing the man shoving the dog away as he attempted to get back into his vehicle.
“He had his hand up and looked like he was trying to reach through my (rolled-down) window,” Silver said. “It made me nervous, so I started to back up.”
After the man left, Silver reported the incident to Kern County Animal Services, which he said is conducting an investigation.
“I think it’s really sad that this man couldn’t give this dog enough respect to do more than just drop it off in the cold to fend for itself,” he said. “It was clear the dog loved him and wanted to be with him. People like this need to be brought to justice.”
For more information about Anakin, call KCAS at 868-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.