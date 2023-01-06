 Skip to main content
Video showing arson suspects catching on fire after setting local business ablaze catches national media attention

Niles Street fire

A fire ripped through a garage and decimated its contents. 

 Courtesy of Vidal Solorzano

A video depicting two suspected arsonists setting a local business ablaze and also catching themselves on fire caught the eye of national media publications this week.

Servico de Inmigracion, a business helping to process immigration paperwork and prepare taxes, was set on fire Monday, according to The Californian’s previous reporting. It was extinguished in 10 minutes by 12 Kern County Fire Department personnel, who reported no injuries.

