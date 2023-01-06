Video showing arson suspects catching on fire after setting local business ablaze catches national media attention

A video depicting two suspected arsonists setting a local business ablaze and also catching themselves on fire caught the eye of national media publications this week.
Servico de Inmigracion, a business helping to process immigration paperwork and prepare taxes, was set on fire Monday, according to The Californian’s previous reporting. It was extinguished in 10 minutes by 12 Kern County Fire Department personnel, who reported no injuries.
“We’re sad because … we help a lot of people from the fields, a lot of immigrants,” said Vidal Solorzano, the owner of the targeted business on Niles Street. “We help them … and now I don’t what to do. They need a lot of help.”
National media outlets such as Fox News and VICE published stories about the video, which shows two people in masks and dark hoodies dousing the business. A person bends over flammable liquid and then flames erupt and spread through the building in seconds, according to the video posted on Facebook by Servico de Inmigracion.
The man leaning over runs away with one leg engulfed in flames. Another man slips and falls twice, which leads his backside to ignite. He runs away as an “Ahhh” sounds in the video seen 17,000 times on Facebook.
Solorzano, who owns the business with his wife, said a little garage was 100 percent burned. Almost half the office has water and smoke damage, he said.
The owner closed the business, and said he doesn’t have a job. Nothing like this has ever happened before — he’s only ever dealt with people stealing a camera set up on the business.
The media spotlight is “crazy,” Solorzano said. He’ll get calls around 5 a.m. because people are calling from the East Coast inquiring about the fire.
Solorzano’s wife operates their second Servico de Inmigracion, 4729 Planz Road. He encourages those seeking his services to instead go to the Planz Road location while the building gets repaired. Its number is 661-836-9977.
The Kern County Fire Department is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident may call 1-877-FIRE-TIP.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.