 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VIDEO: Record snowmelt roaring through the Kern River

Go to Bakersfield.com to enjoy a video of 2023's record snowmelt cascading through the Kern River Canyon, photographed and produced for The Bakersfield Californian by Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield digital journalism instructor John Harte.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases