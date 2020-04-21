A video depicting child pornography was posted by an anonymous user during a public Zoom meeting hosted by Bakersfield College Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
At about 3 p.m. Monday, college officials held a virtual forum to discuss the institution's response to COVID-19. During the meeting, the video was posted and the anonymous user was removed from the meeting by an administrator. The incident was reported to police.
According to the BPD, the video clearly displayed illicit sexual acts with a child. The origin of the video and the identity of involved suspect and victim are unknown.
BC President Sonya Christian explained in a statement the college fell victim to the “zoom-bombing” phenomenon, which refers to several other Zoom meetings across the country being interrupted by anonymous users, but said the college would continue to ensure student and staff safety.
"At BC, our shared goal each day is to create a sacred and safe space of learning for our students, our colleagues, and our community. This offensive violation only strengthens our resolve and vigilance in defending this space," she said.
Shelley Castaneda, executive director of college safety, is working with BPD on the incident. She has investigated these types of crimes in her prior career with the Sheriff’s Office and has "full confidence in knowing that this matter will be fully investigated."
BPD stated in a news release its investigators will also work with law enforcement partners and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to "follow through with all necessary resources to hold the person responsible for this act criminally accountable."
The abuse of a child and distribution of child pornography is a felony under state and federal law.
BPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Nathan McCauley said this is the first Zoom interruption he is aware of locally that involves "something criminal in nature."
He recommends Zoom users follow best practices when involved in virtual meetings which can be viewed at https://zoom.us/docs/en-us/privacy-and-security.html
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective K. Schlecht at 661-326-3850 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
(2) comments
Is Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force a part of the FBI? If not, shouldn't the FBI also be involved in this case? ZOOM seems to be a very problematic way to go, for a lot of reasons.
Always something! Someone has too much free time!
