Victims Rights March aims to comfort those hurt at the hands of criminals

Kern County’s Crime Victims Rights March returned for the first time since 2019 in an outpouring of support for those who have suffered at the hands of criminals.
Hundreds of victims and advocates attended the eighth iteration of the event Wednesday. Many participants walked past pictures of all 130 individuals in Kern County who were killed in homicides in 2021. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 78 percent of those victims died by gunfire, while 20 died from drunken or reckless driving.
“Crime leaves a lasting impact on every person touched by it, but the victims who pay the absolute highest price are those victims who gave up their lives,” DA Cynthia Zimmer said during the event. “We want you to know that we are here for you and we stand with you.”
The DA’s office hosted the event in a show of support for victims of crimes. Zimmer said 2022 marked 50 years since the first victims’ rights organizations formed in Oakland, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.
Recently, victims gained expanded rights under Marsy’s Law, a 2008 state constitutional amendment that grants victims certain legal privileges, like the ability to be notified of all court proceedings and be present during those proceedings.
During the event, crime victims nodded in agreement when speakers brought up the loneliness and isolation many survivors must go through after one of their family members has been killed. The new rights and groups supporting such victims are meant to make the pain of losing a loved one more bearable.
“It is so important that we let these families know that they are not alone, and that we remember that we stand and support them,” Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry told the audience. “For many, it is the first year of many painful ones ahead. For many others, this is not the first time and it is so important that you continue to come out and tell your stories. We need to hear and understand the impact of violence and how that has impacted your lives every single day no matter how long it’s been.”
For Britney Embree-Carrington, the pain of losing her husband, who was hit by a drunk driver nine years ago, still hurts. She shared the story of learning of the death of her husband, Taylor Embree, just after moving into the house of their dreams.
High school sweethearts, Embree was driving to his job at an asphalt factory when a drunken driver sped around a corner and hit him at an impact speed of 126 miles per hour. Embree-Carrington said the force of the crash was so great the bolts that held the cab to the truck were sheared off as it went airborne.
“The image of him inside of his cab, his clean work clothes, his coffee cup next to his hand, laying there dead is something that will never leave me,” Embree-Carrington said. “The poor choices of a man who killed my husband left me widowed at 24 and my 2-year-old fatherless.”
She said the pain and anger she felt was something she couldn’t ever imagine prior to the crash.
But she has tried to move forward with her life, remarrying, while the man who killed her husband is serving a 15-years-to-life sentence.
“It has been nine years since my husband was taken from me, and it has truly impacted every aspect of my life,” she said. “I will carry this loss with me for the rest of my life, but I can look back at what I’ve been through and where I’ve been now and feel some sense of relief that I’ve made it through.”