Their emotions remain raw.
The parents of Jessica Soria and Jose Jesus Mendoza continue to mourn the loss of their loved ones, gunned down early one April morning last year.
And as each month passes without an arrest, they grow increasingly frustrated and angry with what they say is a lack of progress in the investigation.
Nicolas Gonzales, 43, Soria's stepfather, said he wants more to be done to solve the case. He wants the killers held accountable.
"We just want justice, that's it," Gonzales said.
Sgt. David Hubbard of the Sheriff's Office said Friday no details can be released as the investigation is ongoing.
The parents of Mendoza are also hoping for a break — any break — in the case.
Maricela Mendoza, 52, Jose Mendoza's mother, spoke with him hours before his death. He sounded fine, unconcerned. He told her he was going to a club with friends.
Hours later, he lay dying in their front yard, shot in the face.
Two lives ended
Soria, 23, was attending the Milan Institute in Bakersfield at the time of her death. She planned to work in a beauty shop. In fact, her parents had saved up enough for her to possibly open up a shop of her own.
Gonzales said his daughter always loved styling makeup and hair. She wanted to make a career of it to support her daughter, now 2.
In early April, she met Mendoza, 22. The two were hanging out Saturday, April 7 into the early morning hours of April 8.
According to information the families received from neighbors, gunshots were heard sometime that morning, possibly between 2 and 3 a.m.
The neighbors didn't call authorities. In this area, Ubaldo Mendoza said, people sometimes fire shots into the air while either drunk or celebrating. The neighbors didn't think anything of it after hearing only a couple shots.
But later that morning a neighbor walked by and saw the bodies of Jose Mendoza and Soria lying in the front yard of the Sterling Road residence in east Bakersfield.
The families say the coroner's office has refused to give them copies of the autopsy reports — it's coroner policy not to release reports while an investigation is ongoing — but it's their understanding Mendoza was shot once in the face and Soria once in the head.
Neighbors reported seeing a white Mercedes sedan parked in the driveway. The gate to the driveway was open, and the Mendoza family's pit bull had been let out of the yard.
The families say the killings must have been planned in advance, the killers lying in wait for them to return.
Mendoza's parents were both out of town that weekend. Ubaldo Mendoza, his father, was in Los Angeles with a friend, and Maricela Mendoza was in Mexico with her sister.
Upon hearing the news, Ubaldo Mendoza, 53, needed help getting home.
"I gave my friend the keys and asked him to drive me back to Bakersfield."
Maricela Mendoza cried the entire trip back from Mexico. She pleaded with border authorities to speed up the process, explaining her son been killed, but it seemed to take forever to get back.
Jose Mendoza was a contractor who did remodeling work out of town. He was in between jobs at the time of his death.
The Mendozas say their son was not involved in gangs and as far as they know had no enemies.
Frustration
Gonzales can't help but think of every milestone that will occur in his granddaughter's life, and how her mother won't be there to celebrate them with her.
From her first date, to graduating high school, to eventually walking down the aisle on her wedding day, Soria will be there in memory only.
"These people don't know what they took," Gonzales said.
And his bewilderment over the senseless killing of his daughter spills over into frustration with the Sheriff's Office. He said he believes more could be done to bring the case to a resolution.
While waiting for a break, Gonzales and his wife, Ana Rodriguez, 49, try to keep strong for their granddaughter. But every day is a struggle.
Rodriguez said Soria was her daily companion, the two sharing in the joys of Soria's daughter. They enjoyed lunches at Panera, long talks together.
Now all that's gone.
"I cry every day," Rodriguez said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.