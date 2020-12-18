The victim in a Tuesday afternoon fatal shooting that occurred near Stramler Park and the Kern County Museum has been identified.
The Kern County coroner’s office said Gregory Sean Aguilar, 31, was shot at 3:53 p.m. and died at the scene less than an hour later.
According to a news release earlier this week from The Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 38th Street. They located a 31-year-old man dead in the road and a 34-year-old woman who was injured.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Keegan Gavin at 326-3557 or the BPD at 327-7111.