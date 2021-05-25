Victim in fatal shooting at Vagabond Inn is identified

The victim in a fatal shooting that occurred at a Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield has been identified.
David Michale Allison, 23, was shot at 6501 Colony Street on May 18 at 7:51 p.m., according to a report from the Kern County coroner’s office. He died at the scene.
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested 24-year-old Billy Gleghorn, who is a suspect in the shooting. The BPD also arrested two other men, Dallas Muniz, 25, and Rhett Spillers, 25, on suspicion of accessory to murder.
The three men were arrested during a SWAT standoff in southeast Bakersfield a day after Allison’s death.