The victim in a fatal car accident Saturday in Rosamond has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
Darrion Darnell Johnson, 24, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred just after 3 p.m. on state Route 14, north of Rosamond Boulevard. He was the passenger in a vehicle that lost control and crashed, the coroner said.
Johnson was a native of Lancaster.
